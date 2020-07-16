SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver suspected of hitting two bicyclists at separate intersections was detained Thursday evening in midtown Sacramento.

The man driving the vehicle has been arrested on felony assault charges after police say he hit both people intentionally, just three blocks apart.

Sacramento police say the first crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near 26th and P streets. Not long after, a second crash was reported at 26th and S streets.

A neighbor near the scene told CBS13 the driver got out of his car, looked at his second victim, and then walked down the street. An officer and a few witnesses followed closely behind as the driver was yelling and walking away. The driver was detained after getting tased in the middle of the street.

Police say both victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crashes. Neither the driver nor the victims have been identified at this time.