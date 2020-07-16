SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The fifth round of 55-hour partial closures to repair Interstate 5 between Sacramento and Elk Grove is scheduled to begin Friday night, Caltrans announced.
The closure is part of the FixSac5 project to “rehabilitate pavement, construct new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, replace a pedestrian overcrossing, construct sound walls, install new fiber optic lines, new ramp meters and extend various entrance and exit ramps,” according to the project website.
Caltrans said work on Friday night’s closure will begin at 9 p.m. with the roadways set for reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 15.
This weekend’s closures will impact the number 3 and 4 lanes on both sides of the interstate between Florin Road and Seamas Avenue in the Pocket area.
Ramp closures for the area are as follows:
- On-ramps from Florin Road to northbound and southbound I-5
- Off-ramps from southbound I-5 to Florin Road
- Off-ramp from southbound I-5 to 43rd Avenue
- On-ramp from 43rd Avenue to northbound I-5
- Off-ramp from northbound I-5 to Seamas Avenue
A sixth extended closure is scheduled for next Friday, July 24.