SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The state added an additional 8,544 coronavirus cases on Wednesday and saw upward trends in positivity rates and hospitalizations, the California Department of Public Health announced on Thursday.

The department said with over 1.5 million tests reported over the last 14 days, the state saw a positivity rate of 7.2 percent. California reported 113,631 positive cases over the last 14 days ending on Wednesday, July 15, the CDPH said.

Over 7,300 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic in California.

State health officials also reported 8,363 hospitalized COVID-19 patients (both suspected and positive patients) statewide at 386 reporting hospitals – which was a 22.8 percent increase (1,551 additional patients) since the last 14-day change. In the ICU, the state reported 2,120 ICU patients (both suspected and positive) – a 9.6 percent increase (186 patients) since the last 14-day change.

The CDPH said that as of Wednesday, there were 71 percent of ventilators available statewide and 33 percent of ICU beds available.

California has a population of over 40.1 million and at least 32 counties have been on the state’s coronavirus watchlist for three days.

They are: