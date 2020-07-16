Low-Income Households Disproportionately Affected As Sacramento Schools Shift To Virtual LearningA surge in coronavirus cases is forcing the Sacramento County Superintendent the public health department to recommend all 13 school districts keep their campuses closed in the fall.

1 hour ago

R Street Corridor Shuts Down Traffic To Expand Outdoor DiningThe R-Street Corridor is redefining the outdoor dining experience, trading cars for cuisine. One block of R Street has been blocked off to traffic to allow restaurants more room to breathe.

2 hours ago

Research Company Calling For Sacramento Volunteers To Test COVID-19 VaccineIn the age of masks, quarantines, and hospitals at capacity, a vaccine couldn’t come soon enough for many.

2 hours ago

Vacaville’s Biggest Christmas Event Now Canceled Over COVID-19 ConcernsFresh off the 4th of July holiday with many canceled fireworks shows, the city of Vacaville is already announcing its biggest Christmas event will be canceled because of COVID-19.

2 hours ago

Crews Rescue 6 People Stranded In American RiverCal Fire conducted two rescues on the river Wednesday afternoon.

2 hours ago