SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Farm-to-Fork Festival events like the Tower Bridge Dinner, Street Festival and Legends of the Wine that were scheduled for September have been canceled due to the coronavirus with plans for the full series to resume next year, Visit Sacramento announced on Thursday.

The organization said it will work to ensure that the food and agricultural community in the Fark-to-Fork Capital will still be supported and recognized although proceeds from these events will be absent due to the pandemic.

Visit Sacramento said part of the Tower Bridge Dinner proceeds helps fund scholarships for CAMP students at Sacramento State, whose parents are migrant farmworkers, but instead, Farm-to-Fork Festival sponsor Bank of America will cover this year’s scholarships.

“We know this is a disappointment not just for the attendees, but the farmers, chefs, restaurateurs and many other vendors and hospitality workers who take part in the festival every year. We look forward to coming back together to celebrate Sacramento as America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital in 2021,” Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa said.

The organization said there are plans to collaborate with local restaurants to create an alternative way for diners to experience farm-to-fork cuisine during September. Visit Sacramento said more details on this will come later.

The Farm-to-Fork Festival was started by Visit Sacramento in 2013 and has grown to draw in thousands of visitors each year.