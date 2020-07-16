By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Truckee News

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Truckee area Wednesday afternoon.

According to NWS Reno, the area is experiencing heavy rainfall and could see flooded roads, rises on area streams, and debris flow.

Boca Reservoir, Hirschdale, Floriston, are Glenshire-Devonshire are also under the Flash Flood Warning, which is valid until 6:30 p.m.

Several storm cells have been moving across the Sierra Wednesday.

