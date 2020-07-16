TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Truckee area Wednesday afternoon.
According to NWS Reno, the area is experiencing heavy rainfall and could see flooded roads, rises on area streams, and debris flow.
Boca Reservoir, Hirschdale, Floriston, are Glenshire-Devonshire are also under the Flash Flood Warning, which is valid until 6:30 p.m.
Several storm cells have been moving across the Sierra Wednesday.
Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 PM PDT for Boca Reservoir, Hirschdale, Floriston, Glenshire-Devonshire, and Truckee.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/5x8SU6LGVc
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) July 16, 2020