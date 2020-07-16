ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville City School District’s superintendent is expected to recommend on Thursday that students start the new academic year with full-time distance learning.

The recommendation comes as other school districts in the area have also moved to continue with online classes come the new school year.

On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond called for districts to use caution when finalizing plans as coronavirus cases in California have surged. While noting that there was no one-size-fits-all template for reopening, he urged schools to continue with distance learning.

Shortly after the state superintendent’s comments, Sacramento County education leaders directed all schools to at least start the year with distance learning.

Roseville City Schools appear poised to follow suit.

“We all want our children to return to school. It is not a matter of if they return. It’s a matter of when and how they return this school year,” wrote Roseville City Schools Superintendent Derk Garcia.

The Roseville City school board will be meeting on Thursday night to decide how they’ll move forward.