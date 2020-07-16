  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
sacramento county, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A proposed sales tax increase in Sacramento will not be on the November ballot after all.

The Sacramento Transportation Authority board dropped the half-percent hike proposal on Wednesday.

County Supervisor Sue Frost says she strongly opposed a tax increase during the coronavirus pandemic and motioned to kill the bill.

“I am extremely grateful to those of who you took the time to write and call the Board to let us know your thoughts, you truly made a difference by helping let the Board know how much opposition there really is to tax increases right now,” Frost wrote in a Facebook post.

Frost had been urging citizens to voice the opinion on the tax increase.

The proposal would have generated funds for road and transit improvements.

