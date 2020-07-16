SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a violent incident in North Sacramento left three people hurt and one person dead late Wednesday night.

Sacramento police say officers arrived just after 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting near Traction and Plaza avenues. At the scene, officers found three people with gunshot wounds and one person who appeared to have been stabbed.

Medics also soon arrived and immediately went to work, but one of the injured people was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three other people have been taken to the hospital, with one of them still being in critical condition.

Detectives say, while they are in the early stages of their investigation, they believe the incident to be isolated. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

The name of the person who died has not been released at this point. No identifying information about the other people, other than that they’re all adults, has also been released.