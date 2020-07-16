  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Yolo County public health officials say one person has died after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Woodland care facility.

Woodland Residential Services – a congregate facility that serves high-risk people who are developmentally disabled or need nursing/rehabilitative care – reported that, as of Wednesday, six residents and four staff members have contracted coronavirus.

One resident of the facility has died, Yolo County officials announced on Thursday.

All residents and staff members are now being tested for COVID-19. Residents who have tested positive are being isolated in a separate building.

Yolo County has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the past month. Officials say they have reached over 1,000 confirmed cases in the county so far.

Comments

Leave a Reply