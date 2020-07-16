WOODLAND (CBS13) — Yolo County public health officials say one person has died after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Woodland care facility.
Woodland Residential Services – a congregate facility that serves high-risk people who are developmentally disabled or need nursing/rehabilitative care – reported that, as of Wednesday, six residents and four staff members have contracted coronavirus.
One resident of the facility has died, Yolo County officials announced on Thursday.
All residents and staff members are now being tested for COVID-19. Residents who have tested positive are being isolated in a separate building.
Yolo County has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the past month. Officials say they have reached over 1,000 confirmed cases in the county so far.