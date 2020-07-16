Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching a patient was arrested on sexual assault charges Wednesday, police said.
Woodland police say the victim reported being inappropriately touched by her massage therapist Fermin Robles during an appointment at Woodland Chiropractic and Wellness Center on July 1.
Detectives arrested Robles, 54, Wednesday on several sexual assault charges. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail.
Police said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Woodland Police Department at 530-661-2411.