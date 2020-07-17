GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A crash left one person dead and another trapped in a vehicle in Grass Valley Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Grass Valley Fire Department said the crash happened along South Auburn Street just before 3 p.m.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Extrication tools were needed to remove the other victim from the vehicle, of which photos released from the fire department show was up against a building.

Details on the surviving victim’s injuries were not released. The identities of both victims were also not yet released.

We will update you as new information becomes available.