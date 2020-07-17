SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the coronavirus showing no signs of slowing, Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing schools in California counties on the state’s watch list to stay closed for in-person classes.

The governor announced the order on Friday after a week that saw state education leaders call for most schools to at least start the year continuing with distance learning.

Some districts – like in Sacramento County, one of the areas on the state’s watch list – have already started directing schools to start the new academic year with distance learning.

The directives announced on Friday stipulate that schools in areas on the watch list will need to stay closed for in-person classes until the county has been off for 14-straight days.

If and when schools do reopen, Gov. Newsom’s mandate also states that students starting in third grade and above will need to wear face coverings. All teachers will need to wear masks as well.

Other requirements include staff maintaining physical distancing between themselves and students. School staff will also be tested regularly.

Some 80 percent of California’s population is represented in the 32 counties on the state’s watch list. Local counties on the list are: Colusa, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.