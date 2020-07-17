Comments
CERES (CBS13) — Firefighters are investigating multiple fires that broke out in the Tuolumne River Regional Park area Friday afternoon.
According to Modesto Fire, 37 acres burned in total Friday. Firefighters say it was first reported as a one-acre fire near the Mitchell Road Bridge. The fire then jumped the bridge, causing multiple spot fires.
Officials say the fire is being investigated for possible arson. Investigators received a report that individuals were seen at the location of the fire.
Firefighters remained on the scene Friday night mopping up.