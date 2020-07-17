Home Depot And Lowe's Will Start Requiring Customers To Wear MasksHome Depot and Lowe's both announced Friday that they will require customers to wear masks in their stores, joining other major retailers this week that have instituted similar requirements, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, Kohl's and Best Buy.

Convicted Killer John Lee Cowell Sentenced To Life In Fatal BART Station Stabbing Of Nia WilsonAn Alameda County Superior Court judge sentenced John Lee Cowell life in prison without parole Thursday for the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson as she stepped off a train at the McArthur BART station in July 2018.

Motorcyclist Suspected Of DUI Linked To 2 Crashes, Found With Several Narcotics In Rancho CordovaA motorcyclist linked to two separate collisions on the same day is suspected of a DUI and was found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and a loaded gun, the Rancho Cordova Police Department announced on Friday.

Coronavirus Delays Sac Republic FC's MLS Debut To 2023; Railyards Stadium Breaking Ground In FallSacramento will have to wait an extra year to join Major League Soccer.