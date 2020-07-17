Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a slow-moving grass fire near Rancho Murieta early Friday afternoon.
The fire is burning near Alameda Drive.
No structures are threatened, Sacramento Metro Fire says.
About 1 acre has burned so far. Firefighters are at the scene.
#MetroFire is o/s of a small ~1 acre slow moving #vegetation fire in #RanchoMurieta with no structure threat. This is the #AlamedaFire, geographically named based upon the street it was dispatched on. pic.twitter.com/QMGDM3aMf1
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 17, 2020