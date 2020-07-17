Morning AppCast (7/17/20)The latest weather forecast.

Sacramento County Asks Residents To Report Those Who Don't Comply With Health OrdersSacramento County is asking for your help to pinpoint businesses and people not complying with health mandates. If you see something, they want you to give them a call at 311.

Districts In Limbo Awaiting Governor's Guidance On Returning To SchoolThe Roseville City School District is the latest grappling over how to send students back to school.

Shoe Print Brings Hope Missing Hiker Is Surviving In El Dorado National ForestSaeed Emadi went missing July 8. He was camping with friends at the popular Ice House Reservoir off Highway 50 when he went for a hike near Strawberry Point with them, became separated, and has not been seen since.

Police: Driver Intentionally Hit 2 Bicyclists At Separate Intersections In Midtown SacramentoA driver suspected of hitting two bicyclists at separate intersections was detained Thursday evening in midtown Sacramento.

