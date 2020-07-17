SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have identified the driver suspected of hitting two bicyclists at separate intersections in midtown Sacramento on Thursday evening.

Officers say the first crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near 26th and P streets. Not long after, a second crash was reported at 26th and S streets.

A neighbor told CBS13 that the driver got out of his car, looked at his second victim, and then walked down the street. An officer and a few witnesses trailed the driver, who was reportedly yelling and walking away.

The driver was eventually detained after getting tased in the middle of the street.

On Friday, Sacramento police identified the driver as 59-year-old Rick Alarcon. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail without bail and is facing charges of attempted homicide and felony DUI

Police say both victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition.