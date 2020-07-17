RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A motorcyclist linked to two separate collisions on the same day is suspected of a DUI and was found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and a loaded gun, the Rancho Cordova Police Department announced on Friday.

The department said the motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Monday in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Mercantile Drive.

Authorities said neither party suffered major injuries but the motorcyclist – identified as Nathan Hutchings, 48, of Placerville – was involved in a separate collision that occurred in the city just hours earlier.

Hutchings was suspected of being under the influence of a narcotic and was found in possession of several illegal items.

Hutchings was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces a charge of a DUI, firearm-related charges, and multiple charges relating to the transportation and sales of narcotics, police said.