Before New Closures, California Added Record 558,000 JobsCalifornia added a record 558,000 jobs in June as many more businesses reopened but the gains announced Friday by the state are expected to be short-lived because of new closures put into effect in July as the coronavirus surged.

1 Dead After Car Crashes Down Steep Embankment Off Highway 65 In RosevilleAt least one person has died after a crash off Highway 65 in Roseville on Friday morning.

Golden 1 Center To Turn Into Polling Place For November ElectionThe Sacramento Kings say they are turning Golden 1 Center into a vote center for the upcoming November election.

In Historic First, Latino Students Are Largest Group Admitted to UC's Freshman ClassFor the first time in history, Latino students make up the largest ethnic or racial group of Californians admitted to the University of California for the upcoming school year.