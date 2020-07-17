  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Highway 65, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash off Highway 65 in Roseville on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the car was headed southbound when it crashed off the highway just before the Interstate 80 interchange.

The car ended up going down a steep embankment and overturned several times. It then hit a tree.

Officers confirm that the crash was fatal.

Traffic along Highway 65 is not affected by the crash.

