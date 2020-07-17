SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will have to wait an extra year to join Major League Soccer.

Republic FC announced on Friday that MLS has pushed Sacramento’s inaugural season from 2022 to 2023.

Officials say they decided on a delay so that the new club could address the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨@MLS announced because of the pandemic, @SacRepublicFC will now join the league in 2023 instead of 2022.https://t.co/ZSKLBYtyB1 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) July 17, 2020

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

Republic FC says the brand-new Railyards stadium is now scheduled to break ground this coming fall. The stadium’s project schedule will have it ready for a full 2023 season, the team says, with the design being updated in light of COVID-19.

The delay also means that the Republic FC will stay in the United Soccer League’s Championship division through the 2022 season.