SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings say they are turning Golden 1 Center into a vote center for the upcoming November election.

The team says they are partnering with the Sacramento County Office of Elections to use the arena as a polling place where people can come to register to vote and cast their ballots.

Elections officials say the large facility will help ensure proper social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kings say they are providing the arena at no cost to the county. Free parking will also be offered in the Downtown West Garage for people who need to use the Golden 1 Center for voting.

Several other NBA teams – the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks – have offered up their arenas as possible polling places.