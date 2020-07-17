CERES (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near a Ceres golf course Friday afternoon.

The fire was burning approximately 100 years from the river near River Oaks Golf Course around 4:45 p.m.

The golf course told CBS13 the fire appears to be under control and no structures were threatened. Smoke from the fire did blow onto the course, but the golfers were not impacted.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen from CBS13’s tower camera in Modesto.

In an Instagram post, the Modesto Fire Department said crews responded to multiple fast-moving vegetation fires in the Tuolumne River Regional Park. They confirmed no structures are threatened.

It’s unclear how large the fire is at this point.

This is a developing story.