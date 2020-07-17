Comments
WOODLAND (CB13) — A Yolo Bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus, the transit service says.
The Yolo County Transportation District revealed on Thursday that they were notified earlier in the week that an employee of service contracted to operate Yolo Bus tested positive for COVID-19.
That driver has not been at work since July 7 and started a self-quarantine shortly after.
It’s the first known Yolo Bus operator to have come down with coronavirus. The nearby SacRT service also recently had a driver with a confirmed case of the virus.
Officials say they are notifying people who may have had prolonged contact with the Yolo Bus driver.