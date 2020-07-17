  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Woodland News, Yolo Bus, Yolo County

WOODLAND (CB13) — A Yolo Bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus, the transit service says.

The Yolo County Transportation District revealed on Thursday that they were notified earlier in the week that an employee of service contracted to operate Yolo Bus tested positive for COVID-19.

That driver has not been at work since July 7 and started a self-quarantine shortly after.

It’s the first known Yolo Bus operator to have come down with coronavirus. The nearby SacRT service also recently had a driver with a confirmed case of the virus.

Officials say they are notifying people who may have had prolonged contact with the Yolo Bus driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply