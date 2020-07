Airmen Describe Challenging Mission To Bring COVID-19 Positive Service Member Back To USAfter the longest and perhaps most difficult mission of its kind, an active duty service member with COVID-19 is now back in the US recovering. The mission called for two trans-pacific flights and crew members from several different career fields, considering all the challenges, but two of the Travis Air Force Base team members CBS13 talked with said it all comes with the job.

Dog Dies In Early Morning House Fire In FolsomA dog died in a house fire early Saturday morning, the Folsom Fire Department said.

You Can See Comet NEOWISE During Evenings Through Rest Of JulyStargazers in the Northern Hemisphere should enjoy every opportunity to see the new Comet NEOWISE as it streaks across the evening sky for the rest of July. Once it disappears from view, the comet will not be visible in Earth's skies for another 6,800 years, according to NASA.

Yuba City, Grass Valley Close Streets To Allow For Outdoor Dining, ShoppingYuba City and Grass Valley closed down streets to allow for outdoor dining amid the pandemic.