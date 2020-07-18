100th Birthday Celebration For Family Matriarch In SacramentoFour generations gathered on Saturday morning to celebrate the 100th birthday of the matriarch of the family, Mary Butler.

Midtown's Cantina Alley Closes For 2 Weeks After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19Midtown's Cantina Alley in Sacramento announced a temporary two-week closure after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elevated Risk Of West Nile Virus In Sutter County After Second Sample Of Mosquitoes Test PositiveThere is now an elevated risk of West Nile Virus in Sutter County after a second sample of mosquitoes has tested positive, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District announced on Friday.

Riverbank Police Searching For Man Accused Of Distributing, Possessing Child PornographyAuthorities in Stanislaus County are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted on multiple charges related to child pornography, the Riverbank Police Department said on Saturday.