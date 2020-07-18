Comments
RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Authorities in Stanislaus County are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted on multiple charges related to child pornography, the Riverbank Police Department announced.
The suspect, Samuel Galiana Arroyo, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography along with contacting a minor with the intent to distribute and retrieve child pornography, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arroyo is encouraged to contact Riverbank police.
No further information on the investigation was released.