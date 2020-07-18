Why Is The State Using Federal Medical Teams Instead Of Health Corps?A growing number of counties have enough hospital beds but not enough people to staff them. Instead of using the California Health Corps for local emergency staffing, the state is tapping federal medical teams to help.

17 hours ago

Woman Urinates On Floor After Refusing To Leave Verizon Store For Not Wearing MaskSpokesperson Rob Baquera says officers arrested the woman after finding several stolen items from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods store in her vehicle.

17 hours ago

Apple Bistro Encouraging Customers To Not Wear Masks, El Dorado County Plans EnforcementA Placerville restaurant openly violating public health rules is getting a mix of backlash and support.

18 hours ago

Ceres Fires Suspicious, Investigators Looking Into Possible ArsonIn an Instagram post, the Modesto Fire Department said crews responded to multiple fast-moving vegetation fires in the Tuolumne River Regional Park.

18 hours ago

Pedestrian Dead, 1 Extricated From Vehicle After Crash Into Building In Grass ValleyA woman walking across the street was killed Friday after a work truck slammed into her and a building in Grass Valley, officials said.

18 hours ago