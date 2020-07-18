YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Yuba City and Grass Valley closed down streets to allow for outdoor dining amid the pandemic.

Yuba City shut down parts of Plumas Street on Saturday to allow more restaurants and shops to move outdoors.

No cars will be allowed on certain stretches of the road.

The city of Grass Valley also closed Mill Street between Bank and West Main Streets was transformed into space for outdoor seating for restaurants and outdoor space for stores.

Moves like this come after Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back California’s reopening plans as more coronavirus spikes popped up in several counties around the state.

Due to the rising numbers, Newsom ordered that bars all across the state must close. Previously, only bars in counties on the state’s watch list were ordered to close. However, on Monday, that mandate came to all 58 counties.

Indoor dining, wineries, movie theaters, entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms must close in across California as well.

According to the governor’s office, the closures will remain in effect “until the State Public Health Officer determines it is appropriate to modify the order based on public health conditions.”