SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are responding to a two-alarm grass fire near Discover Park and Garden Highway on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Fire officials said shortly after 2:30 p.m. that the fire is burning in an area with heavy vegetation making it hard to reach.
Incident Info: 2-alarm vegetation fire near Discovery Park and Garden Highway. The Fire is in heavy vegetation and hard to access. Firefighters are making progress on containing the fire. No structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/LpYE8ZyPNM
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 19, 2020
The fire department said crews are making progress on the fire and no structures are threatened.
