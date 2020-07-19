By Richie Ramos
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are responding to a two-alarm grass fire near Discover Park and Garden Highway on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Fire officials said shortly after 2:30 p.m. that the fire is burning in an area with heavy vegetation making it hard to reach.

The fire department said crews are making progress on the fire and no structures are threatened.

