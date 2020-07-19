GALT (CBS13) – A man arrested Saturday evening is accused of committing battery on an officer during a traffic stop and possessing an unregistered loaded gun, the Galt Police Department announced on Sunday.
Galt police said the traffic stop happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Alice Rae Circle and Carr Way after the suspect – identified as Galt resident Luis Mojarro, 27 – was spotted with several vehicle code violations.
Mojarro allegedly became hostile toward officers once he exited his vehicle.
Authorities said a probation search was conducted on Mojarro’s vehicle and officers discovered the illegal firearm hidden underneath the driver’s seat.
Mojarro was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm within a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, battery against a peace officer, and resisting arrest.