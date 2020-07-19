Churches Defy Governor's Order To Close Indoor OperationsIt’s the first Sunday church congregations are heading back to their houses of worship after the governor ordered counties on the monitoring list to shut down those indoor operations.

6 minutes ago

Airmen Describe Challenging Mission To Bring COVID-19 Positive Service Member Back To USAfter the longest and perhaps most difficult mission of its kind, an active duty service member with COVID-19 is now back in the US recovering at. The mission called for two trans-pacific flights and crew members from several different career fields, considering all the challenges, but two of the Travis Air Force Base team members CBS13 talked with said it all comes with the job.

18 hours ago

Dog Dies In Early Morning House Fire In FolsomA dog died in a house fire early Saturday morning, the Folsom Fire Department said.

19 hours ago

Firefighters Knock Down Small Brush Fire On Rattlesnake MountainCrews are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

19 hours ago

'It's Inevitable': Health Officials Say El Dorado County Could End Up On State's Watch ListEl Dorado County health officials said it's likely inevitable that the county finds itself on the state's watch list in a matter of weeks. Though, with public help, Dr. Nancy Williams says there's still a slim chance at avoiding it.

19 hours ago