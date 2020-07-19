PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The Placer County Health Officer is asking employers to quit requiring negative COVID-19 tests for workers coming back from coronavirus recovery.

Dr. Aimee Sisson said any requirements along those lines are unnecessary and an “inappropriate use of limited resources.”

Sisson said those requirements would only waste tests as resources are limited and tests should only be reserved to diagnose new cases.

“A person infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 does not need to be retested after their initial positive test. Instead, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone with COVID-19 can return to work using criteria based on time and symptoms,” Sisson said in a letter to county employers.

She said that as long as a worker who had COVID-19 is healthy and has quarantined for the appropriate amount of time, it is safe for them to return to work.