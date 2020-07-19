  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
STOCKTON

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man arrested on Saturday afternoon is accused of stabbing another man during a fight, the Stockton Police Department announced.

The suspect, identified as Alvin Floyd, 61, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Floyd allegedly stabbed the 58-year-old male victim when the two got into a fight after the victim went to his apartment to confront him about a prior theft.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. His identity was not released.

Stockton police said the stabbing happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North San Joaquin Street.

No further information was released.

