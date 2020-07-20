COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — Health officials reported a coronavirus outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Colusa County Monday.
There are 30 confirmed cases — 16 residents and 14 staff — at the Valley West skilled nursing facility in Williams, Colusa County Health officials said.
The county says all facility staff and residents are now undergoing testing, and all positive cases have been isolated. Officials say the facility has suspended all in-person visitation from family and loved ones to reduce the spread of the virus.
Additionally, the Colusa County Public Health Officer, Dr. Greg Burt, said the county has asked for state resources to help “reduce the risk for further transmission.”
As of Monday, the county has reported 223 cases of COVID-19.