FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Two brothers were arrested after a failed stop at a stop sign led detectives on a drug- and weapons-related investigation, the Fairfield Police Department announced on Monday.
Andre Grant, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on July 17 after officers conducting a traffic stop learned he had a suspended license and located a loaded firearm and heroin in his possession, police said.
Younger brother Damanta Grant, 19, also of Fairfield, was arrested after a search warrant served at Andre Grant’s residence uncovered marijuana packaged for sales, a 9mm rifle, a stolen 9mm handgun, 9mm ammunition, and a high capacity 50-round 9mm drum magazine. Damanta Grant was located at the residence and linked to the weapons and marijuana.
Following the traffic stop, officers advised the department’s special operations team of the arrest, authorities said. The team investigates on gangs, narcotics and violent crime in the city, police said.
Both Grant brothers were booked into the Solano County Jail.