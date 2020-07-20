Rollover Crash On Auburn Boulevard In SacramentoOne person has been taken to the hospital after the Monday morning crash.

9 minutes ago

Mom Of Special Needs Students Pleads In State Capitol Protest For Schools To ReopenProtesters held signs outside the California State Capitol. Some read "Open California," while others read "Open My School." In the middle of the crowd was Chelsea Adams, a mom of three kids. Two of her children have special needs.

8 hours ago

Yosemite Estimates Dozens Of People With Coronavirus Have Visited ParkThey said they came to the conclusion by analyzing the park's sewage.

9 hours ago

Man Found Stabbed In ModestoPolice are investigating a stabbing just south of downtown Modesto.

9 hours ago

Multiple Churches Defy Newsom's Order To Close Indoor OperationsIt’s the first Sunday church congregations are heading back to their houses of worship after the governor ordered counties on the monitoring list to shut down those indoor operations.

9 hours ago