FOLSOM (CBS13) – For Maribou Salon owners Larry and Jill Cromwell in Folsom, getting the green light to resume services outdoors won’t as easy as flipping a switch.

New regulations issued by the state for barbershops and hair salons include that operations must be done under a tent or canopy as long as no more than one side is closed allowing sufficient airflow,

Prior guidelines such as face coverings and face shields also apply.

Fred Jones, with the Professional Beauty Federation of California Legal Counsel, was a bit skeptical of the new regulations.

“These services will be exposed to wind, to heat, obviously the passersby. (What if) the next-door neighbor is an outside dining facility? There is going to be hair blowing everywhere. We don’t think it’s the most optimal and safe way,” Jones explained.

The Cromwells said they worry about sustainability. They said 75% of their business involves chemicals, such as hair coloring, which can’t be don’t outside. Quality of service is also a big concern.

“We’ve been without an income for months. We started to get one back and now we are right back where we started and we are not sure what we are supposed to do,” Jill Cromwell said. “We declare bankruptcy and find new careers. I mean, it’s that devastating,” Jill said.

Some guidelines for outdoor salon operations include: