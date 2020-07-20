SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Goodwill Industries has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties after the company mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities.

Goodwill Industries of Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada, Inc. has agreed to pay $200,000 in the civil case alleging it mishandling hazardous materials and hazardous waste like light bulbs, pesticides, lighters, old medications, cleaning products, and cosmetics that were donated. Some of the materials in question were also used in the maintenance of its own operations, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Along with paying the fine, the company must implement an enhanced compliance program and hire a compliance manager. They will also implement new procedures for screening donations prior to accepting items that could potentially be classified as hazardous waste.

The lawsuit was brought against the company by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and the District Attorneys of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Shasta, Sutter, and Yolo counties.