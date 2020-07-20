Fall High School Sports In California, Including Football, Delayed Until At Least DecemberFall high school sports are being delayed in California until at least the end of the year.

Grass Valley Man Missing Since May Found Safe In SacramentoA Nevada County man who had been missing for more than two months has been found safe, authorities say.

Placer County Urges Employers To Not Require Negative COVID-19 Test To Return To WorkPlacer County’s health officer is asking employers to stop requiring negative tests for workers coming back from coronavirus.

1 Person Taken To Hospital After Rollover Crash On Auburn BoulevardA car ended up on its roof after a crash in North Sacramento early Monday morning.