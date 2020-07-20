MODESTO (CBS13) — A 12-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run involving a DUI suspect in Modesto on Sunday evening.

Modesto police say a family of four was in a car making a left turn from Plaza Parkway to southbound Sisk Road when they were broadsided by another vehicle that ran a red light.

The driver – identified as 45-year-old Modesto resident Kelley Ball – from the other vehicle immediately got out after the crash and ran into a Walmart nearby. Inside, police say she tried to steal a facemask and some shoes; she was eventually arrested by officers.

Officers say the 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 15-year-old brother was airlifted to a Bay Area hospital with major injuries, while her mother and father were taken to a local hospital.

Police say Ball had previous DUI convictions. She was booked into jail and is now facing charges of homicide, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run, vandalism and felony DUI.