WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Over 800 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of processed cannabis were eradicated after two search warrants were served at illegal operations on Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said the first search warrant was served at an outdoor grow in 7000 block of Camp Far West Road in unincorporated Wheatland.

Hung Tran, 50, was found living at the property and cited. Authorities said 365 plants and 50 pounds of processed cannabis were located as well as $5,600 in cash. Investigators said the marijuana was eradicated due to the grow being out of compliance with state and local regulations.

The second warrant was served at a home converted into an illegal indoor grow in the 5700 block of Lochcarron Drive in East Linda.

illegal grow (credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

illegal grow 2 (credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

illegal grow 3 (credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

illegal grow 4 (credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

illegal grow 5 (credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

illegal grow 6 (credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

Jian Situ, 48, was located at the scene and also cited violating health and safety codes, investigators said.

At the East Linda location, 484 plants were seized and eradicated, according to the sheriff’s department.