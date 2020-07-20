Placer County Urges Employers To Not Require Negative COVID-19 Test To Return To WorkPlacer County’s health officer is asking employers to stop requiring negative tests for workers coming back from coronavirus.

1 Person Taken To Hospital After Rollover Crash On Auburn BoulevardA car ended up on its roof after a crash in North Sacramento early Monday morning.

Pistol Reported Stolen In 1995 Recovered After Fairfield Traffic StopA gun that had been reported stolen over 20 years ago has been recovered after a traffic stop in Fairfield over the weekend.

Mom Of Special Needs Students Pleads In State Capitol Protest For Schools To ReopenProtesters held signs outside the California State Capitol. Some read "Open California," while others read "Open My School." In the middle of the crowd was Chelsea Adams, a mom of three kids. Two of her children have special needs.