STOCKTON (CBS13) – Nail salons in San Joaquin County are putting their best foot forward – a really well-pedicured one – to stay one step ahead of the coronavirus.

“We thought of this, to do it outside and do the same protocol as inside,” said Hong Nguyen.

That will take a few extra steps, but Nguyen said it’s necessary for her to keep her nail salon, Hannah Nails, open in Stockton. She is now legally serving clients outside.

Nguyen has owned her shop on Hammer Lane for 15 years. The coronavirus closed her shop down for three months.

“We had no help to pay rent or utilities,” she said.

As per state guidelines, she has put new health and safety protocols in place to reopen.

“When the clients come in they check-in for their appointment, read our consent form, sign in with their phone number and signature, and then we take their temperature,” she said.

Employees also have their temperatures checked. There are plastic barriers everywhere and no massage chairs outside. Clients said that’s all OK.

“I thought everything was going to be closed down, but I got lucky, I really needed help with my toes,” Chiquita Dilla said.

Dilla heard Nguyen’s salon was serving customers and she was in – even if it meant sitting out under a tent on the sidewalk.

“I feel this is really good what they are doing,” Dilla said.

Dilla and her niece got pedicures and said they were happy to get out of the house after painting a dark picture of quarantine life.

“I think it’s stressful, really stressful. It makes you get depressed because you can’t do nothing. It’s not fair to kids,” she said.