By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Highway 99, South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A water main break has flooded the southbound lanes of Highway 99 at 12th Avenue.

The flooding is causing major traffic backups on Highway 99 in South Sacramento. All southbound lanes are affected. Traffic is moving slow and drivers traveling southbound on the freeway will have to take the far-left lane.

The water main break happened in the area of Sutterville Road and Franklin Boulevard. Sacramento Police say there are road closures in effect.

City crews are responding to the scene to deal with the water main break.

There are reports the flooding has also backed up traffic on westbound Highway 50 before the Highway 99 interchange.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

 

