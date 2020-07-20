SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot while visiting a gravesite Monday evening, officials said.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in the area of Stockton Boulevard and El Paraiso Avenue just after 5 p.m. Deputies say the victim had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears the victim was at the Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery.
Detectives believe the victim was visiting a gravesite with friends when unknown suspect(s) fired at them and drove away.
The sheriff’s office did not release a motive or any suspect information. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.