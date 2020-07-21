MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash as 12-year-old Yarely Jasso-Gomez.

The crash happened Sunday night at Sisk Road and Plaza Parkway. Gomez and her 15-year-old brother were in the back seat of their family’s car when they were hit. She died at the scene and her brother was airlifted to a Bay Area hospital with major injuries.

Her father, who was driving, is in serious condition.

The suspect driver, identified as 45-year-old Modesto resident Kelley Ball, immediately got out after the crash and ran into a Walmart nearby. Inside, police say she tried to steal a face mask and some shoes; she was eventually arrested by officers.

Police say Ball had previous DUI convictions. She was booked into jail and is now facing charges of homicide, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run, vandalism and felony DUI.