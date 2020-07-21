LATHROP (CBS13) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed at the Highway 120 junction in Lathrop due to a crash involving two big rigs.

The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday evening. The California Highway Patrol says one of the big rigs overturned in the crash. One of the big rigs was carrying a mobile house when it crashed, CHP said. It’s unclear which vehicle overturned.

No injuries were reported. Officials say there is no estimated time of reopening for the roadway.

According to Caltrans, there was heavy traffic in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.