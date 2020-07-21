71 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus In Outbreak At Butte County JailAuthorities say they are monitoring a large coronavirus outbreak at the Butte County Jail.

New Study Again Ranks Stockton And Modesto As Two Of The Least Educated US CitiesStockton and Modesto have again been ranked as among the least educated cities in the US.

'Firenado' Spotted As Wildfires Rage In Northeastern CaliforniaFirefighters and aircraft worked Tuesday to halt the spread of two forest fires in rural northeastern California.

California Went From Bending Coronavirus Curve To Major Coronavirus Surge; What Happened?California appeared to be moving in the right direction when it came to Covid-19. It was the first state to impose a stay-at-home order on March 19. Less than two months later, on May 8, the numbers had fallen enough that the state started the first phase of reopening.