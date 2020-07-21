Comments
OROVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say they are monitoring a large coronavirus outbreak at the Butte County Jail.
The sheriff’s office announced on Monday that a total of 71 inmates at the jail have tested positive.
No staff members at the jail have yet tested positive.
Almost all of the inmates who have tested positive either shown mild symptoms or been asymptomatic, the sheriff’s office says. One inmate did have to be taken to the hospital for observation, but is likely to be returned to jail soon.
A total of about 500 coronavirus tests have been administered to inmates and staff, the jail says.