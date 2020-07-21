  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A massive cache of stolen catalytic converters was uncovered in Elk Grove recently, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced the bust on Tuesday, saying that deputies had executed a search warrant in connection to theft and sales of catalytic converters in Elk Grove and uncovered the cache.

The cache of catalytic converters seized by deputies. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

About 2,000 catalytic converters were recovered, deputies say. About $300,000 in cash was also seized.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made at this point.

  1. Donald says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Aw man so that’s where mine went.

