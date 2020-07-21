SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue.

Police say no officers were injured and the suspect has been taken to an area hospital. The suspect’s condition was not released.

Ramona Avenue is closed at this time.

It appears the shooting happened around 3 p.m. near The Crossings Student Living apartments. The scene is on the opposite side of Highway 50 from the Sacramento State campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.