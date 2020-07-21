SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are searching for whoever shot an 18-year-old college student at a South Sacramento cemetery.

The young woman was visiting a gravesite at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn Monday evening when gunfire erupted.

“There could have been a stray bullet or something like that could go past here,” said Marciano Feliciano, who lives in the area.

Detectives believe the woman could have been caught in the middle of a possible gang-related shooting. They say the young woman was likely an innocent victim.

“It’s a shame things are literally happening right in our backyard. So as far as a tragedy like that visiting a gravesite being wrapped up in that type of violence literally in our back yard,” Feliciano said.

READ: Officer-Involved Shooting Reported Near Sacramento State

The sheriff’s office is now calling the deadly shooting a brazen act of violence as deputies continue to investigate a rise in gang violence over the past several months.

Feliciano says he has noticed the uptick in crime.

“Always aware and always got to keep aware of your surroundings somethings are just, yeah,” He said.

Detectives are still investigating a motive and are urging the community to come forward with any information that can lead to a possible suspect.