SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The identity of the 16-year-old girl who was found fatally shot in San Joaquin County over the weekend has been released.

A fisherman who reported a suspicious person near Finck Road, west of S. Tracy Boulevard, was credited by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office with helping alert them to early Sunday morning incident.

Deputies say the fisherman reported seeing a bloody person walking in the middle of the road. A California Highway Patrol officer soon spotted a man in a car that looked like it had crashed.

It was at this point that the man in the car told the officer that there was a seriously injured girl just up the road.

Deputies quickly found the girl and discovered she had been shot. First aid was immediately started, but the girl was soon pronounced dead by medics.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the girl was 16-year-old Tracy resident Harmony Mejia. She was a student at West High in Tracy, authorities say, and was a soccer player.

The suspicious man first encountered by the officer has been arrested in connection to Mejia’s killing. He had already been identified as 18-year-old Tracy resident Gustavo Miguel Enriquez.

Authorities say Enriquez and Mejia knew each other, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

No other information about what possibly led up to Mejia has been released.

Enriquez has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing a homicide charge.